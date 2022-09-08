How two Zimbabwean entrepreneurs are transforming learning spaces

Picture; John and Tinashe Shangwa (Instagram)

South Africa, Johannesburg, 08 September 2022– As 8 September was International Literacy day declared by UNESCO, education must go beyond focusing on the set curriculum as the digital world has become more prominent in the educational sector.

The theme this year for international literacy day will be celebrated under the theme Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces. Therefore, this is an opportunity to reshape and rethink the importance of literacy such that there is quality and inclusive education for all. If we take education as a continuous journey, then we can understand that we cannot rely on one way of acquiring education to become and remain literate.

Taking this opportunity are Zimbabwean-born brothers Tinashe and John Shangwa, who are transforming learning spaces with technology.

The two brothers have developed a multi-educational platform that aims to develop both children’s natural talent and learning skills.

“UNESCO asks for all those actors in education to rethink the role of literacy. We have done that by having a platform that helps direct pathways within industries by specifically focusing on in born talents. That in itself is rethinking the role of literacy” – Tinashe Shangwa, Chairman of EvoMe

John Shangwa is the Co-Founder and CEO of EvoMe who is also a consultant to multiple companies in Construction, Technology, Mining, Education and Media.

“Some of the diverse learning skills that I have acquired were innate and simply needed nurturing. When students obtain their degrees, they struggle to get employment. Currently in Zimbabwe over 60% graduates are unemployed, other countries also have a high unemployment rate- which is why I believe EvoMe helps solve this problem by identifying the necessary skills for the industry”- John Shangwa, Co-founder and CEO of EvoMe

The world is continuously changing and so should the way education is taught. Learners should learn in a way that is specifically aligned with the 4th industrial revolution such that learners do not fall behind. Learners must be equipped with progressive skills, which will advance them for the future. This will also provide them with the necessary competitive skills required in their careers.

John Shangwa also adds that the EvoMe platform offers learners progressive human and artificial-based assessments on basic skills such as emotional intelligence, creativity problem solving skills and critical thinking.

“It depends on how you look at this platform. However, what I can say is that we are going beyond literacy, because to achieve a holistic package regarding education, you also require life skills. With education routed in your talent, critical life-skills, you become unstoppable”- John Shangwa

To ensure that no one is left behind, the transformation and enrichment must be revisited. That way, international literacy day has meaning now more than ever.

About EvoMe

EvoMe is an EvoLearn exclusive online multi-EduPlatform which facilitates its world’s first talent discovery and lifelong industry-aligned skilling services from the age of 3yrs. EvoLearn is not a school, or academy, or university or traditional education institution! It’s a lifelong learning ecosystem, with the purpose of providing early talent identification and lifelong industry competency skills training directly from the industry.