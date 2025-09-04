You are here

US suspends routine visa services in Zimbabwe

Elwin Mandowa

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe has suspended routine visa services, citing national security and public safety concerns. The directive to halt consular operations came from Washington and does not affect Zimbabweans who already hold valid U.S. visas. This move follows a June internal State Department cable that proposed visa restrictions on several African nations […]

