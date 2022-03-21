How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique digital asset that represents ownership of real-world items like art, video clips, music, and more. NFTs use the same blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies, but they’re not a currency.

The metaverse is a virtual reality world where users can interact, game and experience things as they would in the real world. Using current augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology, they can immerse into this world and interact with overlaying objects and people in the visual projected in front of them.

In an interview with Pulse, when asked about her plans for the opportunities that NFTs and the metaverse would create, she said,” Nigeria startup bill is in the works and this bill is what is going to help, in terms of creating the enabling space.

“For everybody in the creative space, Nigeria is supposed to create an enabling environment, not impose sanctions. When you put too much regulations is when people cannot be creative.

“So we have to open that space up and ensure that we are able to assist creative minds in Nigeria.”

The Startup bill provides for discount on registration and licence fees for startups; a seamless relationship between Fintechs and Central Bank; procurements of technology requirements, and much more. However the bill does not explicitly state how these provisions will be deployed.

In the interview, Khadijah also disclosed her 5-point agenda for Nigeria.

Sourced From Nigerian Music