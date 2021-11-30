Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs this week: Joeboy’s ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ Stays at No. 1 for Eighth Week

Davido & Focalistic’s “Champion Sound” starts at No. 9 on the Top 50 giving Davido his fifth top ten entry of the year.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, November 29, 2021

“Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 2.8 million equivalent streams (up 21.4%), 43.7 million in radio reach (down 18%) and 11.3 million in TV reach. It is now second on the list of longest No. 1 in chart history, behind only the 11-week reign of “Godly”

Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido is steady at its No. 2 peak on the Top 50 while Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” holds at its No. 3 high for another week. Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju stays at No. 4 for a fourth consecutive week.

Fave’s “Baby Riddim” rises to a new high of No. 5 on the chart; it tallied 2 million equivalent streams (up 41.8%) and 34 million in radio reach (up 20.1%).

Mayorkun & Victony’s “Holy Father” ascends to a new peak of No. 6 with 50.8 million in radio reach (up 15.5%) and 1.04 million equivalent streams (up 92.6%). “Holy Father” is Mayorkun’s third top ten entry on the chart after No. 1 peaking “The Best” and “Your Body” which peaked at No. 7.

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” rises 8-7 to spend its 18th week in the top ten of the TurnTable Top 50. It passes “Essence” on the list of longest weeks in the top ten and only a week behind the joint record held by “Godly” and “Feeling”

Kizz Daniel’s “Lie” rebounds 19-8 after topping the chart for seven weeks. The song returns to the top ten following the release of the artiste’s Barnabas EP. The EP floods the chart with six new entries and becomes only the fifth project to send all songs on it to the TurnTable Top 50.

This feat was achieved by Wizkid’s Made In Lagos, Davido’s A Better Time, Omah Lay’s Get Layd and recently, Olamide’s UY Scuti.

Davido & Focalistic’s “Champion Sound” debuts at No. 9 on the TurnTable Top 50 with 1.02 million equivalent streams and 39 million in radio reach. It is Davido’s fifth top ten entry of 2021 and thirteenth overall in the top ten.

“Champion Sound” also becomes Davido’s record 30th total entry on the Top 50 and record 18th entry as a lead artiste. The song is Focalistic’s first in the top ten and second overall, following the No. 15 peak of “Ke Star (Remix)” – also with an assist from Davido.

Taking a look into chart history: there have been five duos who have recorded multiple top 20 entries as collaborators – Zlatan & Bella Shmurda (“Cash App” & “Hallelu”), Lojay & Sarz (“Monalisa” and “Tonongo”), Davido & Mayorkun (“The Best” & “Cho Cho”), Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda (“World,” “Rush” & “Party Next Door”) and Davido & Focalistic (“Ke Star (Remix)” & “Champion Sound”).

Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” retreats 5-10 after spending a week atop the chart.

Just outside the top ten is a couple of debuts by Kizz Daniel; “Eh God (Barnabas)” at No. 13 and “Pour Me Water” at No. 20.

All chart news will be available @TurntableCharts on Twitter while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and Top Triller Chart Nigeria will be updated on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music