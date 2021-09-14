Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s ‘Lie’ spends 5th week at No. 1

Plus Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido starts at No. 2 on the Top 50 – becoming the lead artiste’s highest debut ever and equaling the peak of “Sinner”

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, September 6, 2021

“Lie” tallied 46 million in radio reach (even week-over-week), 2.57 million equivalent streams (up 2.8%) and debuts with 5.37 million in TV reach.

In the process, “Lie” records its biggest total chart points on the TurnTable Top 50 following its debut on the TV chart and huge numbers on YouTube NG due to the premiere of its official video on September 3, 2021.

Biggest weeks by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

“Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated July 20, 2021 “Rock,” – Olamide on the chart dated June 28, 2021 “Feeling” – Ladipoe & Buju on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated September 13, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 23, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 30, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Rock” – Olamide on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated December 28, 2020 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 4, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 18, 2021

Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido launches at No. 2 on the TurnTable Top 50 to give the lead artiste his biggest debut on the chart. “High” tallied 34.5 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio chart), 2.58 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming chart) and 288,000 in TV reach (No. 127 on TV).

“High” equals the No. 2 peak of Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” as his highest charting single on the chart. It is the artiste’s third top ten entry on the chart – all recorded in the last 18 weeks.

“High” is Davido’s fourth song to debut in the top 2 position; “Holy Ground” and “FOR YOU” both started at No. 1 while “The Best” debuted at No. 2. It is also Davido’s record extending eleventh top ten entry on the chart (including a record 4 No. 1s).

Omah Lay’s “Understand” backtracks 2-3 after spending 3 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1. The song leads this week’s TV chart with 12.5 million in TV reach.

Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” ascends 5-4; it equals “Away” as the artiste’s highest charting singles on the chart. The viral “Bloody Samaritan” tallied 39.6 million in radio reach (up 5%), 1.76 million equivalent streams (up 46.7%) and 5.80 million in TV reach (up 84.7%).

“Bloody Samaritan” is pacing to challenge for No. 1 on next week’s chart as it currently neck-to-neck with “Lie” on major Top 50 components; leading on TV, even on radio and slightly behind on streaming.

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” falls 3-5 on the Top 50 – the first time since its debut the song that “Peru” is experiencing a drop in chart position. “Peru” tallied 4.36 million in TV reach (up 17.5%), 42 million in radio reach (down 7.3%) and 1.51 million equivalent streams (up 6.4%).

Burna Boy’s “Question” with Don Jazzy drops 4-6 on the Top 50 while Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye retreats 6-7.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling” slips 7-8 after leading the chart for five weeks. “Feeling” spends its 18th week in the top ten – a week behind the all-time record of Omah Lay’s “Godly.”

Wizkid’s “Essence (Remix)” with Justin Bieber & Tems slides 8-9 on the Top 50; “Essence (Remix)” spends its 38th week on the chart – a week behind the 39-week record of Omah Lay’s “Godly”

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” completes this week’s top ten dropping 9-10.

All chart news will be available @TurntableCharts on Twitter while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and Top Triller Chart Nigeria will be updated on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

