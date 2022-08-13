Here are the highlights from Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s Traditional Wedding

The traditional wedding of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, and her boo, Pastor Blessed, took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday, August 12.

Since it was revealed that Pastor Blessed and gospel singer Mercy Chinwo were getting married, we have been ecstatic.

On her traditional wedding day, Mercy Chinwo looked absolutely stunning.

Mercy was stunning in her debut appearance, donning a dreamy gown by Veekee James.

The stunning bride can be seen showcasing her physique in the blue corset dress embellished with gold appliques in a video shared on the designer’s official Facebook page. She wore soft glam makeup and had her hair pulled back in a low bun that was tied together with coral beads.

Videos from the traditional marriage of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state pic.twitter.com/csB2GW0ThO — mayowa doctormayor (@Lukabbey) August 12, 2022

In her second and last look, the singer wowed in a burnt orange outfit. More drama was present in the @prudential_styling-created dress. There were ruffles around one of the long sleeves as well as the waist. She carried a feather hand fan and wore a gele, both of which were the same color.

Pastor Blessed also looked very dapper in a brown senatorial two-piece by designer NS Apparel. In true creative speak, the designer layered the groom’s outfit in a bedazzled orange Asoke.

Friends, family, and business associates traveled to Port-Harcourt for the ceremony, which served as an introduction to what was to occur over the weekend.

In attendance were big names in the media and Nigeria’s gospel music scene, including Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W, Chigurl, Waje, PITA, and Mairo Ese.

Videos that went viral from the occasion showed Adesua and her devoted husband, Banky W, beaming with happiness as they demonstrated their dance prowess.

The couple leading the bride and groom train to the ceremony drew everyone’s attention with their stunning outfits and amazing rhythm.

The newlyweds, in the widely seen video, wowed viewers and other guests at the traditional wedding with their stunning costumes and imposing entrances.

Sharing photos of the beautiful moment on her Instagram page, Mercy Chinwo gave thanks to God.

“To God be the glory for the great things he has done. Forever to go with you, my sweet”.

