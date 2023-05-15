Guinea-Bissau’s PM kicks off electoral campaign

The prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, kicked off on Saturday the electoral campaign for the June 4th legislative elections.

Nuno Gomes Nabiam is campaigning for his party, Assembly of the United People – Democratic Party of Guinea-Bissau.

“We can’t have incendiary speeches, that doesn’t help. These speeches bring problems and it is the country that suffers. I, Nuno, don’t count on me to create confusion. I’m not here for that. I have the capacity to do other things. If not in politics, I will do other work. We have to moderate our way of being and doing politics”, said the prime minister referring to the issue of security and stability in Guinea-Bissau.

On February 1, 2022 an attack against the Government Palace, where a meeting of the Council of Ministers was taking place, with the presence of members of the executive and the Guinean President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, resulted in more than a dozen fatalities and was considered by the authorities as an attempted coup.

Last Friday, political parties signed a code of conduct in Bissau, sponsored by the United Nations, in which they undertake, among several points, to accept the election results presented by the National Electoral Commission.

Sourced from Africanews