Guatemala coach De Leon's long and winding road to the top

Guatemala will host the Concacaf qualifiers for Lithuania 2021

Regional competition runs from 3 to 9 May

Guatemala coach Estuardo de Leon optimistic about their chances

When he was growing up in Zona 18, one of Guatemala City’s toughest neighbourhoods, Estuardo de Leon had two paths to choose. The first was the easier: a life of drugs, violence and easy money, which is something he could have done with at the time, his family being poor.

The second was much more uncertain, would take much longer and would not bring him a lot of money. But that second path was the one that he chose. “Football really helped me take my life forward,” De Leon told FIFA.com in an exclusive interview. “My neighbourhood was a place, like so many others in the world, where it was easier to get caught up in a life of drugs and petty crime than have a sporting career of any kind. I was lucky enough to live three blocks away from all the football pitches.”

Such was De Leon’s desire to make his way in futsal and play for his country that he made some pretty big sacrifices, as he explained. “There were these private futsal courts that were built in 1998 and a couple of years later Fernando Ferretti [Guatemala’s Brazilian futsal coach at the time] asked me if I wanted to take part in some trials he was organising ahead of the World Cup, which the country was hosting later that year.

“I’d stopped playing for about a month or so because there were so many players in contention and I was doing a degree in PE/Sports as well. I wanted to finish it on time, so I stopped training. But then I met up with Coach Ferretti and he told me I had a great chance of making the squad. That was when I really started to fall in love with the game.”

The sacrifices did not stop there: “I always worked when I played, and in 2000 the training sessions were at night, so I taught from seven in the morning to three in the afternoon and then I went to the court and waited for training. Study, work and train – that was my routine.

“In 2008 I had to juggle a lot of things. I went to the gym at five in the morning and did an hour there. Then I was at school from seven to one and I went to another school in the afternoon to teach little kids from two to four. I’d also started to coach a second-division futsal team, so that was from 5:30 in the evening to 7:30. Then I’d go and train with the national team from eight at night to ten. And that was my entire 2008, the only year we managed to get out of the group phase at the World Cup.”