Singer Chidinma quits secular music for gospel, drops new single

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile professionally known as Chidinma has exited from the regular secular music to preach the gospel of God. …

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile professionally known as

Chidinma has exited from the regular secular music to preach the gospel of God.

The singer under EeZee Global Ministry, her new record label

announced herself as a “crusader of Jesus Christ” and has released new

gospel-inclined track titled “Jehovah Overdo”.

The songwriter broke the news on her Instagram page on Sunday — on the occasion of

her 30th birthday.

“Jehovah Overdo made it possible, I’m a crusader of the

Gospel of Jesus Christ,” she wrote.

“Very special thank you to these great ministers and parents

of faith who despite their tight itinerary graced this occasion. Such an

honour.”

On her profile, the singer, who seems to be quitting secular

music, wrote: “I am an end-time Soldier. My message is Jesus.”

In the song, which was accompanied by visuals, the ‘Kedike’

crooner can be seen worshipping God with a host of choristers aiding her

sonorously.

“There is nothing you cannot do protocol breaker| There is

nothing you cannot do Jehovah Overdo| I have tasted of your love | I have seen

your mighty works| Mountain mover, my love onye oma ne me nma,” she sings in a

mixture of English and Igbo.

Chidinma recently signed with Eezee concept, a

gospel-inclined record label, which is home to Mercy Chinwo, another popular

gospel musician.

She had joined Capital Hill/Goretti company after winning

the third season of Project Fame West Africa in 2010

Chidinma has continued to blaze the trail and gone ahead to

win multiple awards including best video at the 2014 Headies awards, KORA

awards, and was also nominated for MTV Africa music awards.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

