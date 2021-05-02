Singer Chidinma quits secular music for gospel, drops new single
Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile professionally known as
Chidinma has exited from the regular secular music to preach the gospel of God.
The singer under EeZee Global Ministry, her new record label
announced herself as a “crusader of Jesus Christ” and has released new
gospel-inclined track titled “Jehovah Overdo”.
The songwriter broke the news on her Instagram page on Sunday — on the occasion of
her 30th birthday.
“Jehovah Overdo made it possible, I’m a crusader of the
Gospel of Jesus Christ. Jehovah Overdo made it possible I’m a crusader of the
Gospel of Jesus Christ,” she wrote.
“Very special thank you to these great ministers and parents
of faith who despite their tight itinerary graced this occasion. Such an
honour.”
On her profile, the singer, who seems to be quitting secular
music, wrote: “I am an end-time Soldier. My message is Jesus.”
In the song, which was accompanied by visuals, the ‘Kedike’
crooner can be seen worshipping God with a host of choristers aiding her
sonorously.
“There is nothing you cannot do protocol breaker| There is
nothing you cannot do Jehovah Overdo| I have tasted of your love | I have seen
your mighty works| Mountain mover, my love onye oma ne me nma,” she sings in a
mixture of English and Igbo.
Chidinma recently signed with Eezee concept, a
gospel-inclined record label, which is home to Mercy Chinwo, another popular
gospel musician.
She had joined Capital Hill/Goretti company after winning
the third season of Project Fame West Africa in 2010
Chidinma has continued to blaze the trail and gone ahead to
win multiple awards including best video at the 2014 Headies awards, KORA
awards, and was also nominated for MTV Africa music awards.
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
