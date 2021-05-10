Group to organise music project to promote positive values in youths





) World Stage Ltd., a media group says it will organise a music project tagged, “OELA Project Evergreen” to focus on the narrative of Nigerian music on positive virtues.

Its President/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Segun Adeleye, said in a statement on Monday that the project later in May in Lagos.

According to him, the project is to promote virtues such as integrity, courage, hard work, patriotism, leadership, service to humanity among others for national reorientation and cultural refinement.

Adeleye said the project aims to scout and groom next superstars that would produce series of iconic conscience songs to dominate the airwaves.

The promoter said the Season 1 of the project with the theme: ‘It’s My Life’, would feature 10 new talents across the country.

The contestants would fully participate in the production of 20 evergreen songs for the industry, that is thirsty for inspiring lyrics.

According to him, the objectives of the project include changing the narrative of Nigerian music from money, semi-nude girls, alcohol, drugs, celebrating fraud, meaningless lyrics and sex to great virtues.

“Music is one of the most powerful means of communication and for shaping cultures.

“The challenges facing Nigeria today are products of wrong massages and values; It’s what we hear, say and do that we will become,” he said.

Adeleye also said that to demonstrate the world class quality expected from the project, the theme song, ‘It’s My Life’ and three others songs had been recorded.

“In a collaborative format, songs will be produced through series of entertaining shows that will include dancing, tour, fashion parade, reality show, concert and documentary for global audience through our Cable TV partners,” the president said.

The promoter said the Season 1 climax with an elaborate music concert in Lagos by December 2021 and feature the performance of all the iconic songs for live audience.

Adeleye noted that the project would produce 10 brand new artistes who would be groomed to take on the world by storm, unlike most conventional shows where one winner takes all.

He also said some Nigerian icons and corporate bodies had been invited to be patrons of the project.

Adeleye said that in the last decade, Nigerian music industry witnessed further discovery, as domestic and foreign recognitions of its potential continued to grow. (NAN)

Share this:

Sourced From Nigerian Music