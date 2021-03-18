Grammy: President Buhari congratulates Burna Boy and Wizkid

Official spokesperson for the President, Garba Shehu took to his Twitter and wrote that, ” President @MBuhari congratulates Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, better known as @burnaboy, whose entry won the “Best Global Music Album” category in the 2021 Grammy awards, saying he has made notable contributions in the field of music which the world has come to recognize.

“Congratulations to Burna Boy on being conferred the 2021 Grammy, the world’s most prestigious musical awards. He has made notable contributions in the field of music which have brought glory to Nigerians at home & abroad. We are proud of his path-breaking achievements,” he said

“The President also congratulates @wizkidayo who emerged as a joint winner of the Grammy Awards in a different category.

“President Buhari acknowledges the efforts of forerunners like King Sunny Ade and Femi Kuti whose creative exertions earned them Grammy nominations, paved the way and brought Nigerian music to global reckoning.

“The President believes that the record breaking musical achievements are a recognition of the Nigerian creative talents and the awards will open doors to other aspiring citizens.”

On March 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid won Best Music Video for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy. The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.

On March 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy won a Grammy Award for ‘Best Global Music Album.’

Burna Boy beat Antibalas for Fu Chronicles, Bebe Gilberto for Agora, Anousha Shankar for Love Letters and Tinariwen for Amadjar.

On November 24, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy got his second Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music category. This award comes from his latest album, ‘Twice As Tall.’

Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy‘s album, African Giant lost the category to Anqelique Kidjo‘s reimagination of Celia Cruz‘s music on the eponymous, Celia. Some of those moments inspired Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall. Burna Boy spoke about some of that on the opening track to ‘Twice As Tall.’

