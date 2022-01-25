Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Tenders Public Apology To His Wife After Cheating On Her

Sammie Okposo, the Nigerian gospel artiste, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Okposo said he met the said lady in the US in the last quarter of 2021 and got intimately involved with her. He said he is ashamed of his action and regrets it as it has caused a lot of pain to his wife and family.

Okposo stated that he will be suspending all ministry works for now until he regains full restoration. He prayed for his wife to forgive him and promised to work all through his life to gather her trust back.

His statement reads:

”Dear Friends,



I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.



On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.



As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.



To my wife, Ozioma. I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life.



I want to take this moment and apologize to all Fathers and Mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behavior and moral failure. I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for this embarrassing situation.



To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my ministry or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you. I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my moral failure and poor judgement may cause you and I am truly sorry for disappointing you. I humbly ask that you continue to pray for me….



Sammie Okposo”

Sourced From Nigerian Music