Gospel singer Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Popular gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, on Tuesday tendered a

public apology to his wife, Ozioma, and his fans after he confessed to cheating

on his wife.

The Wellu Wellu master, as he is fondly called, took to his

Instagram account to reveal that when he travelled to the United States, he was

involved in an intimate relationship with another woman.

He wrote, “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate

incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the

right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately

involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man

and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has

caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking

His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full

restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through

this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed

you.

“Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is

important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and

confidence every single day forth.

“I want to take this moment and apologise to all fathers and

mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behavior and moral

failure.

“I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in

what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for this embarrassing

situation.

“To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my

ministry or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you.

“I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my

moral failure and poor judgement may cause you and I am truly sorry for

disappointing you.

“I humbly ask that you continue to pray for me.”

This comes barely 24 hours after an American-based woman,

identified as African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating her.

The woman revealed this on Monday while talking to a

YouTuber on Obodo Oyibo TV, stating that Okposo abandoned her after she told

him about the pregnancy.

Sourced From Nigerian Music