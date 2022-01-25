Gospel singer Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity
The Wellu Wellu master, as he is fondly called, took to his
Instagram account to reveal that when he travelled to the United States, he was
involved in an intimate relationship with another woman.
He wrote, “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate
incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the
right thing to do.
“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately
involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man
and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has
caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.
“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking
His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full
restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.
“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through
this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed
you.
“Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is
important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and
confidence every single day forth.
“I want to take this moment and apologise to all fathers and
mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behavior and moral
failure.
“I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in
what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for this embarrassing
situation.
“To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my
ministry or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you.
“I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my
moral failure and poor judgement may cause you and I am truly sorry for
disappointing you.
“I humbly ask that you continue to pray for me.”
This comes barely 24 hours after an American-based woman,
identified as African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating her.
The woman revealed this on Monday while talking to a
YouTuber on Obodo Oyibo TV, stating that Okposo abandoned her after she told
him about the pregnancy.