Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Dies At 51

Popular gospel singer Sammie Okposo, has died at 51. He sadly passed on today, November 25.

According to LindaIkejiBlog, the singer had been in the hospital for some days where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He was said to have been recuperating but unfortunately, his health deteriorated this morning leading to his death.

Other sources said he slumped and died on Friday morning.

The news of his death comes 15 hours after the musician posted a Throwback photo of Sammie Okposo Praise Party on his verified Instagram page on Thursday.

The singer is survived by his wife, Ozioma, and his children .

Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.

The singer further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”

