Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards Publicly Declares Support For Peter Obi

Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Ugochukwu Edwards, better known as Frank Edwards, has publicly declared support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The songwriter and record producer took to his verified Twitter page on Monday to announce that come 2023, he would vote for the former Governor of Anambra State to become Nigeria’s next president, Naija News reports.

Edwards took a moment to swipe at presidential candidates who shunned a presidential Town Hall meeting organized by Arise TV on Sunday.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, were both absent at the event yesterday.

Atiku was however represented by his running mates.

Reacting to the event, Edwards said that if the politicians are already dodging events at this point, then Nigerians should expect more.

The singer’s tweet reads: “At this point, clearly and carefully, I will vote for Peter Obi. No matter what happens, at least I’ll be sure I tried to put my thumb of support in salvaging Nigeria.

“If at this point, people are already dodging events! What are we still talking about!!! Abeg Abeg”.

Details emerged on Monday from the meeting between five aggrieved PDP governors in Benue State on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday in Makurdi played host to his allies, Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, from Rivers, Oyo, Enugu and Abia state respectively.

The PDP chieftains arrived in Makurdi yesterday ahead of the flag-off of the party’s campaigns and commissioning of some projects executed by Governor Ortom.

Ortom, while speaking during a banquet in honour of his four allies, said he could not abandon Wike’s camp because the governor has proved to be a trusted and dependable ally.

According to him, the Rivers State Governor was the first to speak out with emphasis when bandits suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked him in Benue. He recalled how Wike warned that “if they killed him, they have killed Nigeria.”

Ortom said Wike did not keep quiet and spoke without any fear. “When Benue was under siege, he donated N250 million and he subsequently spent over N700 million to support the state to tackle the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the unwarranted attacks.

“He did not stop at that. He convinced Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom also to assist the state, and he donated N200 million to us,” Ortom said.

Ortom also recalled how Wike helped with a donation of N200 Million when two markets in the state were burnt.

“Is he not a worthy friend? He is a worthy friend and we are working together to liberate the country,” Ortom said.

