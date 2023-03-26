Gospel concert to storm university campuses

A gospel music show, XPression With CDO, will hold in some selected universities across Nigeria, the organisers have said.

In a statement sent to Sunday Scoop, the brain behind the show, John Ikeotuonye, aka CDO, “This is not the usual music show that many people are used to. There is actually something special about it. This project is more of a divine movement, and the spirituality behind it is uncommon.

“The journey began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We set-up a musical studio, and moved to unusual places such as night clubs, lounges and barracks. This is a platform for urbane gospel music, through which God wants to meet certain kind of people.”

Artistes that will perform at the event, which will kick off at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, include Mendo AY, Gaise Baba, Timi Phoenix, Fega Billionaire and Bouphy.

On her part, the national coordinator of the show, Rita Obi, stated that the concert will hold in over 52 university campuses.