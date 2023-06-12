Glo delight Nigerians with 4G LTE advanced network

Globacom has rolled out its Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution Advanced network, (4G-LTE Advanced) nationwide to empower Nigerians for a better internet experience and more productive life.

“The simultaneous implementation of the 4G LTE service in several cities and locations nationwide is expected to speed up economic and commercial activity and positively affect productivity across the nation” said Globacom in statement in Lagos.

The company, which described the Glo LTE Advanced as the power of three LTE data networks in one, added that “It is faster, stronger, and better”. It also explained procedure for new and existing users to be connected to the network.

“It is a simple process. For those who already have 4G SIMs, they will be able to enjoy the Glo LTE Advanced service. But for those who do not have the 4G SIMs, they first need to upgrade their SIM cards to USIM (4G SIM). The upgrade process is also simple, as all you require is a SIM Swap, which takes two minutes. The customer also needs a device that is 4G-enabled. Then, you will experience seamless and super-fast mobile Internet services on the Glo network,” the network disclosed.

The number of subscribers who share, download, and upload more videos, music, and documents as well as use mobile applications that are bandwidth-intensive is growing along with the steady expansion of smart devices in Nigeria. These subscribers’ experiences will be improved by having access to Glo 4G LTE Advanced technology at an affordable price, the company said, adding that it had also purchased extra 4G spectrum on the 2.6GHz band to improve capacity and quality.

Emphasizing the huge impact 4G LTE will have on people who consume a lot of data as well as government and corporate organizations like banks, oil and gas companies, academic as well as medical institutions, and other businesses that depend heavily on reliable data connections, the company described the 4G LTE as ‘transformational’.

“Our subscribers today already enjoy superfast music, video and movie contents downloads. They are also streaming contents on their phones and other devices. But the new Glo 4G LTE Advanced network offers subscribers a significantly improved experience. The video and voice quality in video calls on different applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber etc is a lot clearer while the picture quality is crispier, and the transmission is faster”, the company explained.

Globacom which also stated that more than 4,000 LTE Advanced stations will been rolled out across the country in 2023 to allow the network to have a nationwide coverage and let Glo stand out in Nigeria’s 4G broadband market, added that Glo 4G LTE Advanced will also provide optimum performance for application cases in telemedicine, e-agriculture, 3D Games, and other areas.

