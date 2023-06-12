Ugandan President denies death rumours

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has denied rumours about his death as he self- isolates after testing positive for Covid 19.

The social media statement followed rumours that he had died after contracting Covid-19.

President tested positive for the virus on 7 June and said the following day that he was taking “forced leave”.

Rumours have emerged on Twitter over the past few days that Mr Museveni had been transferred to intensive care and later died from Covid complications.

In a tweet, the President said he is recovering.

“Greetings. It is now day five of my corona-status. Last night, I slept very well up to the 10th hour of the night (saa kumi za usiku – what the Europeans call 4am)”, the Ugandan leader said in a long Twitter post.

Ugandans and, especially the Bazzukulu. Greetings. It is now day 5 of my corona-status. Last night, I slept very well up to the 10th hour of the night (saa kumi za usiku –what the Europeans call 4am). This time, the dull headache was not there, nor was the mild throbbing… pic.twitter.com/Zikr4WjBbm — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 11, 2023

He urged Ugandans to go for Covid vaccination and booster shots, especially for the elderly.

The World Health Organization declared last month that Covid was officially no longer a global health emergency, but warned that the virus would continue mutating.

