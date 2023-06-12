Egypt: Three British tourists dead after boat fire

Three British tourists are reported dead during sea cruise after their boat caught fire in the Egyptian Red Sea.

The incident happened off the coast of Marsa Alam on the both called also called the Hurricane.

Twenty-four other people, including 12 Britons, were rescued from the boat.

Initial reports suggested the fire, at 06:30 local time, was down to an electrical fault.

The boat had been on a dive cruise and had left Port Ghalib on 6 June and had been due to return on Sunday.

Local authorities said 15 British passengers had been on board along with 10 crew members and two guides.

The Red Sea Governor said initial examinations had found an electrical short circuit in the engine room, while the public prosecution office had begun an investigation.

All of those who had been rescued were said to be well. The boat Hurricane is one of several operated by Tornado Marine Fleet.

A spokesman said the fire happened while crew were doing the diving briefing at Elphinstone Reef – a diving destination known for its wealth of marine life including colourful corals and sharks.

The Red Sea is a popular resort for diving trips. The British Foreign Office said it was supporting British nationals involved.

A spokesman said “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”

Source: Africafeeds.com