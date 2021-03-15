You are here
Ghana’s top artistes Samini and Stonebwoy banter over Grammys

Two of Ghana’s leading Dancehall musicians, Samini and Stonebwoy have engaged in a banter on social media.

The banter was sparked by news of Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid winning awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

The two Ghaaian artistes in the past enjoyed close relationships after Samini described Stonebwoy as a son because he supported his emergence unto the music scene.

But for months now, the two haven’t enjoyed the best of friendship after Samini accused Stonebwoy of disrespecting him.

On Monday Stonebwoy wrote on twitter that “With All Due Respect Let All other African Nations Give It Up For Nigeria For their Constant efforts in Holding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment On The Global Scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys.. As for Ghana, smh I’ll be back..”

Samini quickly responded to that tweet saying “Ghana will be ok if we begin to keep it 100 with each other as artists my gee.

It starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini?? #yearoftruth. before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker.”

Stonebwoy not happy with Samini’s comments about disrespecting him replied saying “No disrespect, You just finished a twitter beef with shatta is it my turn now?? We know each other personally I cannot do this with you on social media..”

But it seems Samini is yet to get over what ever Stonebwoy had done to him by responding in subsequent tweets.

Both artistes have been trending on social media as Ghanaians many of whom love their songs express their thoughts on the banter.

Burna Boy and Wizkid win awards at Grammys 2021

