Ghana’s top artistes Samini and Stonebwoy banter over Grammys

Two of Ghana’s leading Dancehall musicians, Samini and Stonebwoy have engaged in a banter on social media.

The banter was sparked by news of Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid winning awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

The two Ghaaian artistes in the past enjoyed close relationships after Samini described Stonebwoy as a son because he supported his emergence unto the music scene.

But for months now, the two haven’t enjoyed the best of friendship after Samini accused Stonebwoy of disrespecting him.

On Monday Stonebwoy wrote on twitter that “With All Due Respect Let All other African Nations Give It Up For Nigeria For their Constant efforts in Holding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment On The Global Scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys.. As for Ghana, smh I’ll be back..”

With All Due Respect Let All other African Nations Give It Up For Nigeria 🇳🇬

For their Constant efforts in Holding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment On The Global Scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys..

As for Ghana 🇬🇭, smh I’ll be back.. — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) March 15, 2021

Samini quickly responded to that tweet saying “Ghana will be ok if we begin to keep it 100 with each other as artists my gee.

It starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini?? #yearoftruth. before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker.”

🇬🇭Ghana will be ok if we begin to keep it 💯 with each other as artists my gee .it starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini?? #yearoftruth. before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker https://t.co/ULizGspvvr — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 15, 2021

Stonebwoy not happy with Samini’s comments about disrespecting him replied saying “No disrespect, You just finished a twitter beef with shatta is it my turn now?? We know each other personally I cannot do this with you on social media..”

No disrespect, You just finished a twitter beef with shatta is it my turn now?? We know each other personally I cannot do this with you on social media.. — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) March 15, 2021

But it seems Samini is yet to get over what ever Stonebwoy had done to him by responding in subsequent tweets.

Smh Stonebwoy lol. You know you can’t throw dust in no one eyes my son. You know exactly where I’m coming from. Don’t trash GH in congratulating Nigeria because they don’t disrespect their legends like you do period …. a word to the wise …. https://t.co/zxRnRSmP37 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 15, 2021

After calling me a sellout on a public stage during your mismatch clash ,,??? Who sold out who ?

We come from #grade1 … you got nerves to be tweeting at me .. @shattawalegh is a mate you are a son … get the difference.. https://t.co/zxRnRSmP37 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) March 15, 2021

Both artistes have been trending on social media as Ghanaians many of whom love their songs express their thoughts on the banter.

Stonebwoydey try make valid points on how we go get there you dey use your personal encounter with am rubbish everything he dey talk. No wonder Shatta wale dey call am Olu… samini di3 Kai 🤦‍♂️ — Don Sarkcess ⚡️📸 (@Kwesi_Picasso) March 15, 2021

Dem go finish dey beef den come talk say we no dey support our own!

This early morning Samini wake up dey drag ein colleague artiste..Alright continue..Don’t stop — Kwadwo Sheldon (@ksheldongh) March 15, 2021

A son is supposed to do better than his father so why is Samini angry Stonebwoy has surpassed him? — Nungua Burna🥲(INFORMATION WC WIASE) (@viewsdey) March 15, 2021

Samini want stonebwoy to be his son byforce, I don’t know when having a son in the music industry started giving you automatic awards…….. oluman rest 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) March 15, 2021

Samini is an emotional artiste, but i will never defend Stonebwoy. The guy is fake, it’s about time someone close to him told us the truth. And no one will be better off in that position than his own “father” Samini. — Andrew Lannister (@AndrewZigs) March 15, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com

