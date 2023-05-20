You are here
Africa Ghana West Africa World 

Ghanaian-Scottish architect is first African to curate the Venice Biennale

Elwin Mandowa, , , , , , , , ,

Ghanaian-Scottish architect Lesley Lokko has successfully curated this year’s Biennale in Venice, Italy. She becomes the first African to do so.

The fiction writer and academic is using her curation to give a platform to voices that have long been silenced.

This year’s architectural Biennale, the18th is titled “The Laboratory of the Future,” and explores decolonisation and decarbonisation.

The exhibition is heavily featuring works by Africans and the African diaspora, something Lokko said is very significant.

Global stars like David Adjaye and Theaster Gates are among 89 participants in the main show with more than half of them from Africa or the African diaspora.

– Advertisement –

To reduce the carbon footprint, Lokko encouraged the participating architects, artists and designers to be as “paper-thin” as possible with their exhibits, resulting in more drawings, film and projections, as well as the reuse of materials from last year’s contemporary art Biennale.

“The Black body was Europe’s first unit of energy. We have had a relationship to resources since time immemorial. We operate at a place where resources are not stable. They are also often fragile. They’re often exploited. Our relationship to them is exploitative. I think we have a lot to say about this conversation,” she said.

The Venice Biennale of Architecture runs from 20 May until 26 November this year.

British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye wins top UK award

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.