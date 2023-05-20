Hundreds of refugees cross into western Ethiopia from Sudan every day

Hundreds of people fleeing the fighting in Sudan cross the main border post at Metema in western Ethiopia every day.

Around 15,000 people from sixty different countries have crossed over between April 21st and May 7th.

Redin Abdela Ahmed, a student from Khartoum, was one of them.

“We have to live together, suffer together, share our stuff with each other, because it is going to be a temporary situation and we are hoping to get a better life than this. I’ve spent about nine days here.”

He says the authorities are trying to look after them.

“They have just brought us here and they told us nothing and they support us by, like the stuff, water, food. They do their best in order to support us,” he told Chinese state TV.

The authorities and the aid agencies are trying to the refugees with enough food and water as well as some medical treatment for any diseases or injuries they may be suffering from.

They’re also trying to arrange transport for those that are heading further into Ethiopia and shelter for those who choose to stay in Metema.

Data released on Wednesday by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that at least 843,130 people in Sudan have been displaced, with nearly 259,000 of them fleeing to neighbouring countries.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR has built a refugee shelter about six kilometres away from the border post and so far it has taken in about 400 Sudanese and Eritrean refugees.

The tents are made out of wood and canvas and are equipped with only essential supplies. About a dozen people shelter from the sun and sleep in each tent.

About 25.7 million people are in need for humanitarian assistance in Sudan as deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas have taken place since April 15.

