‘Ghanaian artistes are fake… Nigerians helped me’ — Shatta Bandle faults Wale’s rants
Firdaus Iddrisu, the Ghanaian social media sensation better known as Shatta Bandle, has tackled his colleagues in the country’s entertainm…
Firdaus Iddrisu, the
Ghanaian social media sensation better known as Shatta Bandle, has tackled
his colleagues in the country’s entertainment industry.
The self-acclaimed billionaire took to his Instagram page on
Wednesday to share a video wherein he poured out his frustrations on Ghanaian
artistes who he described as “fake”.
In the video, Bandle also claimed that Ghanaian artistes
aren’t supportive of each other.
His post comes a few days after Shatta Wale, another
Ghanaian entertainer, had taken a dig at Nigerian artistes at his concert.
Wale had stated that he doesn’t need to work with Nigerian
artistes to sell out a stadium.
“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadium. I don’t
need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,”
Wale could be heard saying while addressing a cheering audience.
In what seems to be a response to Wale’s rants, Bandle said
Nigerians “actually help” Ghanaians.
He also wondered why Ghanaian artistes don’t do shows or
concerts in foreign countries.
“Who told you Nigerians are not helping Ghanaians? How many
Ghanaian artistes go to London or America to do shows’, he asked?
“Ghanaian artistes don’t go anywhere because we don’t
support each other, do you understand? Ghanaian artistes, we are fake. So if
you say Nigerians are not helping us, they are helping me Shatta Bandle.”
Bandle became an internet sensation after making some very
controversial remarks in viral videos.
He once claimed that he’s richer than Aliko Dangote,
Africa’s richest man.
Bandle also featured in ‘Audio Money‘, a single released by
Paul Okoye, Nigerian singer better known as Rudeboy.