‘Ghanaian artistes are fake… Nigerians helped me’ — Shatta Bandle faults Wale’s rants

Firdaus Iddrisu, the Ghanaian social media sensation better known as Shatta Bandle, has tackled his colleagues in the country’s entertainm…

Firdaus Iddrisu, the

Ghanaian social media sensation better known as Shatta Bandle, has tackled

his colleagues in the country’s entertainment industry.

The self-acclaimed billionaire took to his Instagram page on

Wednesday to share a video wherein he poured out his frustrations on Ghanaian

artistes who he described as “fake”.

In the video, Bandle also claimed that Ghanaian artistes

aren’t supportive of each other.

His post comes a few days after Shatta Wale, another

Ghanaian entertainer, had taken a dig at Nigerian artistes at his concert.

Wale had stated that he doesn’t need to work with Nigerian

artistes to sell out a stadium.

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadium. I don’t

need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,”

Wale could be heard saying while addressing a cheering audience.

In what seems to be a response to Wale’s rants, Bandle said

Nigerians “actually help” Ghanaians.

He also wondered why Ghanaian artistes don’t do shows or

concerts in foreign countries.

“Who told you Nigerians are not helping Ghanaians? How many

Ghanaian artistes go to London or America to do shows’, he asked?

“Ghanaian artistes don’t go anywhere because we don’t

support each other, do you understand? Ghanaian artistes, we are fake. So if

you say Nigerians are not helping us, they are helping me Shatta Bandle.”

Bandle became an internet sensation after making some very

controversial remarks in viral videos.

He once claimed that he’s richer than Aliko Dangote,

Africa’s richest man.

Bandle also featured in ‘Audio Money‘, a single released by

Paul Okoye, Nigerian singer better known as Rudeboy.

Sourced From Nigerian Music