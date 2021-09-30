“Ghana Industry Is Gradually Going Down And Nigerian Industry Is Gaining Grounds”-Netizen Laments; Begs Kuami Eugene To Save The Industry

A concerned citizen has taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to lament how the Ghana music industry is gradually loosing it grounds in the entertainment world while our Nigerian counterparts are also gaining strong grounds with their music and dominating the international market.

The debate as to why the Nigerian music industry is doing better than the Ghanaian music industry has been an undecuisive one. Although most Ghanaian artists will fail to admit that Nigerians have taken the lead in the entertainment world, some fans will agree with that fact.

Ghana has been blessed with so much talent and some of the most-talented musicians the world has ever seen yet, we are failing to break global boundaries like some Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido are doing.

It is at the back of this that a fan on Twitter has poured out his sentiments on the platform, complaining about how Nigerians are dominating the scene, yet Ghanaians have failed to do the same.

According to the fan, the Ghanaian music industry is gradually going down while that of the Nigerians have gained grounds internationally because of the video-sharing platform, TikTok. While addressing the issue, the fan heaped priases on the Lynx Entertainment signed artist, Kuami Eugene for holding the industry down with bangers. The fan said that Kuami Eugene has been one of the main reasons why Ghana is being known out there but that is not enough.

He appealed to the Rockstar tpo save the Ghana music industry by dropping more banger as usual. However, Kuami Eugene has promised us that he will only be dropping bangers from now till December.

Ghana music industry is gradually going down again & Nigeria music is gaining grounds coz of TikTok & Kuami Eugene has stopped dropping bangers. I’m not one of his cult fans but boy has held the industry in resent time & it’s a Fact. @KuamiEugene we beg drop something & save GH — Kamassah💎 (@KaMa_Sly) September 27, 2021

