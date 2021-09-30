Dubai Expo 2021: Nigeria’s window to the world – Convener





The incoming Nigeria EXPO 2021 billed for Dubai put together with the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI) is designed to showcase activities of Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs to the world. Expo Convener, Isa Yusuf Sago, stated this recently in Abuja when the committee on Enjoy Nigeria EXPO 2021 from the FMITI paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. He explained that SMEs operators and entrepreneurs in the country had not been given enough platform to showcase their products both locally and internationally, hence there was the urgent need to bridge the existing gap.

As part of efforts to boost the activities of SMEs operators and Entrepreneurs, he said, they would be trained on best business practices as well as get support and networking from other big time business operators and investors during the EXPO. He said: “We are here to help businesses to grow. Ours is a calling to help Nigeria. “We had identified these gaps and we must close them for the benefit of our people and Nigeria.”

He underscored the need to promote Nigeria’s creative, entertainment, cultural and tourism Industries, adding that these sectors of the economy are multi-billion dollar industries that should be explored for employment creation and revenue generation. The Convener of the Enjoy Nigeria EXPO 2021 pointed out that food, fashion, music, creative art and culture, creative performance and tourism sector would feature during the week-long event that starts on December 6-12, 2021 in Abuja. He, therefore, called on the government to create an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive, adding that government needs to look inward and empower the SMEs operators and entrepreneurs in the country









Sourced From Nigerian Music