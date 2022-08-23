Foundation stages concert to support physically challenged singer

1 The Founder, Springforth Foundation, Mrs Blessing Agborume, says physically challenged persons need the support of the society to make headway in order not to be a burden and nuisance to the society.

2 Agborume, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday said the foundation’s planned musical concert would raise funds to support a physically challenged gifted song writer and singer, Ms Joyce Moses.

3 The Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has passion for the less-privileged and is inclined toward talent support.

4 Agborume said that the musical concert with theme: “Joyful Praise”, featuring the cream of Nigeria Gospel artistes, would hold on Aug. 27 at the Agape Community Anglican Church, Abijo, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

5 “Physically challenged persons need the society to make headway in order not to be a burden to immediate family members and nuisance to the society.

6 “ Joyce Moses needs assistance to overcome her circumstances.

7 “The concert is to bring to the fore the plight of this young talented girl who was born with both limbs crippled and with another health challenge that makes her unable to retain urine.

8 “She is talented and gifted with the ability to write songs and sing.

9 We wish to support with the proceeds from the concert in order to bring her to limelight and make her self-reliant.

10 “She has written songs that are commercially viable and needs to be produced.

11 Her coming to limelight will be a blessing to her, the society and a inspiration to others like her,” she said.

12 Agborume said that the foundation works to provide welfare for such people to project them to limelight in the areas of skill, education and talent.

13 Agborume who foresaw a bright future for the teenage singer, appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and others to support the girl to achieve her goal of becoming a world class singer.

14 She added that Moses’ melodious voice was second to none.

