You are here
Sports 

Follow Saturday's World Cup qualifiers

Village Reporter , , ,
  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today
  • Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands among European teams in action
  • Preliminary action concludes with more matches in the Concacaf zone

After some shocks and stunning performances on Wednesday and Thursday, qualifying for Qatar 2022 resumes in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today.

Even at this early stage, the likes of Croatia and the Netherlands find themselves under pressure after opening-match losses, while others will seek to build on encouraging starts to their preliminary campaigns.

Montenegro vs Gibraltar
Russia vs Slovenia
Belarus vs Estonia
Norway vs Turkey
Croatia vs Cyprus
Netherlands vs Latvia
Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg
Serbia vs Portugal
Slovakia vs Malta
Czech Republic vs Belgium

Sourced from FIFA

Follow and like us:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email