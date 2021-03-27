Follow Saturday's World Cup qualifiers

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today

Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands among European teams in action

Preliminary action concludes with more matches in the Concacaf zone

After some shocks and stunning performances on Wednesday and Thursday, qualifying for Qatar 2022 resumes in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today.

Even at this early stage, the likes of Croatia and the Netherlands find themselves under pressure after opening-match losses, while others will seek to build on encouraging starts to their preliminary campaigns.

Sourced from FIFA