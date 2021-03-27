Follow Saturday's World Cup qualifiers
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying resumes today
- Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands among European teams in action
- Preliminary action concludes with more matches in the Concacaf zone
After some shocks and stunning performances on Wednesday and Thursday, qualifying for Qatar 2022 resumes in the UEFA and Concacaf zones today.
Even at this early stage, the likes of Croatia and the Netherlands find themselves under pressure after opening-match losses, while others will seek to build on encouraging starts to their preliminary campaigns.
Montenegro vs Gibraltar
Russia vs Slovenia
Belarus vs Estonia
Norway vs Turkey
Croatia vs Cyprus
Netherlands vs Latvia
Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg
Serbia vs Portugal
Slovakia vs Malta
Czech Republic vs Belgium
