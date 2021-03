On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes us to hear the story of a mobile mammography van in Kampala, conducting free breast cancer screenings.

The photographer capturing the natural and cultural beauty of Gabon

And later a chat with Mukondleteri Dumela, founder of Xitsonga.org, a project aimed at digitizing the Xitsonga language in South Africa.

Sourced from Africanews