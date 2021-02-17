FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ final delivers inclusive fan experience

As the action unfolded during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ final between Bayern Munich and Tigres UANL at Education City Stadium, a much quieter space was made available for fans with autism in the upper bowls of the stadium.

The sensory room provided a safe space for fans with neurobehavioural needs to retreat to during the game and enjoy the match in a space that is fitted out with equipment designed to engage the senses with controlled lighting, interactive projections and different toys.

Sensory rooms are part of a wider initiative by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) to ensure that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is accessible to all fans, regardless of their disability. Similar sensory rooms have been set up in the past at Al Janoub and Khalifa International stadiums, two venues which will host matches during Qatar 2022. These types of spaces are planned for stadiums when the World Cup comes to the Middle East and Arab world for the first time in less than two years.

“We want to make sure that the needs of all fans with disabilities are met during the tournament. This includes fans with autism who might prefer a quieter, more controlled environment to enjoy the game, and that is why we have partnered up with our stakeholders to provide sensory rooms at events in the lead up to the World Cup,” said Khaled Al Suwaidi, Stakeholder Relations Senior Manager at the SC.

The sensory room at Education City Stadium, a 40,000-seater venue that will host matches up to the quarter-final stage during Qatar 2022, was designed and executed by the SC in partnership with Qatar Foundation’s Awsaj and Renad academies, as well as the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, three organisations that provide resources and services to people with autism and their families in Qatar.

“By making a sensory room available at the FIFA Club World Cup final we are not only laying the groundwork for what will hopefully be one of the most accessible editions of the World Cup when we host it in 2022, but we are also working towards creating a legacy for the creation of more inclusive sporting venues beyond the tournament itself,” added Al Suwaidi.