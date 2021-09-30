Fidez , the new artist in the Afro-Pop industry – Everything you need to know about him

Fidez completed his National Diploma (ND) in Accounting at the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe and decided to face his music career. Fidez is an intelligent observer and passionate person.

He started his music career in 2008 at the age of 13. Right from his childhood he has always loved listening to music, he appreciates and listens to music from all genres. He however discovered his ability to compose good lyrics and sing them to melodious tunes.

Fidez has a distinctive melodious voice that is capable of arresting and arousing the interest of listeners. The 26 years old Fidez is a versatile performing artiste as his style of music borders around Afrobeats, Afro-pop and Dancehall.

This multi-talented artiste does not shy away from constantly revealing that Afrobeat founder Fela Anikulapo Kuti is his role model. Also, His source of inspiration comes from his personal experiences, observations and imagination. He draws inspiration from everything around him.

After spending a few years writing songs, he officially recorded his first single in 2015 in Lagos. He is more than focused on his music and he is ready to take the Nigerian music industry by a massive storm. He released his first official single “Feel Like” in 2021 under the name Fidez to kick start his professional music career under the umbrella of Topmost music.

Topmost music is an independent record label in Lagos, Nigeria. Fidez got signed to Topmost Music in year 2021 where he released his first official single under the brand name “FIDEZ”. Before his signing to Topmost Music he has released 4 songs initially but under his previous stage name “LarryKay”.

Hailing from the humble streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Afrobeat/Afropop extraordinaire “Fidez” is a force to be reckoned with. With a taste for his newly found single titled “Feel Like”, Fidez’s sound is driving and sub-heavy, and guarantees to have you bouncing like a newly born child.

The Afrobeats Corner, released a single titled “Feel Like”. Feel Like is a love song which emanates from attraction to a pretty lady he saw passing through his hood and her beauty was captivating and he fell for her smile.

While his music spans a range of contemporary styles, one thing is for certain – that his auditory expeditions will take you on a journey of meditative sound and light, releasing harbored tension from within and gently easing the mind towards a state of tranquility.

What influenced Fidez to pick up his music career was the ability for him to easily bring words together to form a melody (song) and which has been the “earliest” thing for him to do. easiest is the right word here.

Over the past few years, Topmost music has shown commitment to ensuring their artist music gets to the heart and ears of their audience. And aims to dominate the music industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

In the words of Fidez “If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.”

You can hear more about Fidez on his Instagram.

