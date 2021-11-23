Family of Sudan protest victim speaks out

In Khartoum, the family members of Abu Bakr Salah, a 27-year-old Sudanese man who was shot in the chest during a protest, mourned their loss on Saturday, and vowed his death would be avenged.

At least 41 protesters have been killed in anti-coup protests in Sudan since generals deposed the country’s civilian government, according to the latest tally on Sunday from the Sudan Doctors Committee, which has been keeping track of protest-related deaths.

Sudanese have been taking to the streets in masses since the military takeover, which upended the country’s fragile transition to democracy. Doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during anti-coup demonstrations.

Outside their home, his the received mourners who offered their condolences.

“May God take revenge on them, we cannot do anything,” one of his sisters said, before she burst into tears.

The military have stopped ambulances carrying injured protesters from reaching hospitals, police have entered emergency rooms, arrested patients, and fired tear gas inside at least two hospitals in the country’s capital since the Oct. 25 coup, according to a report from The Unified Office of Sudanese Doctors.

On Sunday, Sudan’s deposed prime minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a deal that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest.

The agreement envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet to be led by Hamdok until elections can be held. Even then, it would still remain under military oversight.

In response, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets to denounce what many called a betrayal of the democratic cause by their former prime minister, who has been the civilian face of the transitional government since it took power after a 2019 popular uprising deposed longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

There have been repeated calls by the United States and Western countries on the coup leaders to allow civilians to protest peacefully.

Sourced from Africanews