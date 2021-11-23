Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” rises to a new high of No. 3 on the Top 50

Fave’s “Baby Riddim” Shoots to No. 6 on the chart.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, November 22, 2021

“Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 2.33 million equivalent streams (down 22.6%), 53.3 million in radio reach (up 15.9%) and 2.9 million in TV reach. The song logs a seventh week at No. 1 on the Top 50 – joining Teni’s “FOR YOU” with Davido and Kizz Daniel’s “Lie” as the second joint-longest No. 1s on the chart. Only Omah Lay’s “Godly” with 11 weeks has spent more weeks atop the chart.

In addition, “Sip (Alcohol)” spends a record-equaling eighth week at the summit of the streaming chart, matching the record of Omah Lay’s Godly”

Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido is steady at its No. 2 peak on the Top 50; it tallied 53.8 million in radio reach to record a sixth week at No. 1 on the radio chart.

Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” ascends to a new peak of No. 3 having tallied 50 million in radio reach (up 30.9%), 857,000 equivalent streams (up 60.2%) and starts with 2.2 million in TV reach.

Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju remains at its No. 4 peak for a third straight week. Ayra Starr’s former No. 1, “Bloody Samaritan” falls to No. 5.

Fave’s “Baby Riddim” rockets 21-6 on the TurnTable Top 50 to become the artiste’s first top ten entry. The song drew 28.3 million in radio reach (No. 13 on the radio chart) and 1.41 million equivalent streams (No. 2 on streaming chart).

Omah Lay’s “Free My Mind” launches at No. 7 with 32 million in radio reach and 1.21 million equivalent streams. It is Omah Lay’s fifth top ten entry in 2021 – matching Burna Boy as the artistes with the highest number top ten entries this year. Interestingly, all five songs by Omah Lay (lead & featured credits) in 2021 have entered the top ten of the TurnTable Top 50; “Forever (Remix)” at No. 1, “Understand” at No. 1, “Pronto” at No. 3 and “Peaches (Masterkraft Remix)” at No. 4.

“Free My Mind” also makes Blaise Beats the first producer to have produced five top ten hits for five different artistes; “La La” for Davido (No. 10), “Sinner” (No. 2) and “It Is What It Is” (No. 7) for Adekunle Gold, “Outside” for Buju (No.7), “Lie” for Kizz Daniel (No. 1) and “Free My Mind” for Omah Lay.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the TurnTable Top 50; Fireboy DML’s “Peru” slips 5-8 after peaking at No. 3, Ladipoe’s “Running” with Fireboy DML slides 6-9 while Mayorkun’s “Holy Father” with Victony moves to a new high at No. 10. “Holy Father” tallied 540,000 equivalent streams and 44 million in radio reach.

All chart news will be available @TurntableCharts on Twitter while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and Top Triller Chart Nigeria will be updated on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music