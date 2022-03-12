Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoff: Eagles Will Take Black Stars To The Cleaners —Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has expressed utmost confidence in the list of players invited by interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen to take the Black Stars to the cleaners in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff.

Recall that the Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29, with the winners securing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking ahead of the game, Aikhoumogbe in a chat with Completesports.com from his Cairo base in Egypt, stated that the Super Eagles will approach the game like a cup final. knowing their is no other option than to win.

“This is a game the Super Eagles knows they must have to prove a point and take something valuable to Nigeria if they are to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Yes, I agree that the game won’t be an easy one for Nigeria, however, I have so much confidence that the Super Eagles will take their Ghanaian counterpart to the cleaner regardless of where the game will be played.

“It’s Eagles all the way and I believe victory shall be achieved at the end.”

Nigeria are seeking to qualify for the World Cup a seventh time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.

