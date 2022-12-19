Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter ?

Elon Musk has said he will step down as the head of Twitter after millions of Twitter users voted for him to leave the role.

Over 57% of the over 17 million respondents said “yes” to Musk’s question “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” The billionaire who has over 122 million followers vowed to “abide by the results of the poll.”

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted.

It is not clear who the successor will be, with Mr Musk claiming: “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”

Among those offering their services was a computer scientist and podcast host Lex Fridman.

“Let me run Twitter for a bit,” he tweeted to Musk on Sunday night. “No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it’s useful.”

It brings an end to a controversial reign as the boss of the social media firm, having acquired it in a $44 billion deal in October. Mr Musk remains the majority stakeholder and owner of the platform.

In the past, Mr Musk has obeyed Twitter polls. He’s fond of quoting the phrase “vox populi, vox dei”, a Latin phrase which roughly means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Sourced from Africanews