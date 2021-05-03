Eedris Abdulkareem disses Festus Keyamo in another song

“Senior Advocate of Nonsense” is currently trending on social media after Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem dropped a follow-up diss song f…

“Senior Advocate of Nonsense” is currently trending on social media after Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem dropped a follow-up diss song for Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment.

In the new song titled “Jaga Jaga Oti Get e”, Abdulkareem called Keyamo a “Senior Advocate of Nonsense”.

The diss track is a follow-up to ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ which led to social media war between the duo who were once close.

The drama had started some weeks back after the musician accused the minister of ditching his characteristic activism after he joined the present government.

Mr Keyamo had held nothing back in counter-attacking Eedris, claiming the singer made a poor attempt at blackmailing him in his new song ‘Jaja Jaga Reloaded’.

The minister via his Twitter page on April 25 claimed Eedris once begged to be part of the Buhari Campaign Organisation which he directed in 2018.

According to the minister, Abdulkareem’s claim was informed by the singer’s disgruntlement after his request to join the media team in 2018 was rejected.

The minister also narrated how the musician begged him for money and pleaded for help to “get into the system.”

In his reaction, Abdulkareem replied that the cabal to which Keyamo belonged was in pain over his music release.

However, the singer dropped another hit for the minister, with a number of allegations.

The song also touches on the multiple reports of kidnappings across the nation.

“Keyamo, in 2018 when you got appointed, I thought you were still a comrade. I thought you could effect change in your government. That’s why I recorded ‘Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter’ to help you in that process,” he sang.

“Yes, a lot of people supported Buhari but we all regretted it. Keyamo, your government is full of propaganda. Nigeria is no longer safe. Kidnapping our children in their own schools. Blood flowing in our cities and villages.

“Extremism na hallmark of your government, abi you wan cover Pantami link to terrorist. Is your government not a cabal wey dey pamper terrorists?”

Nigerians have also taken to social media to react to the latest development.

Listen to the song below;

With this Eedris Jam. I doubt if festus keyamo will sleep in peace. ~

Where is the lie in the sentence “Senior Advocate of Nonsense”pic.twitter.com/SpzvgQaEg4 — CHINEDU OKORE (@iamCHINEDUOKORE) May 2, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music