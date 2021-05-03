Kozlova and the magic of numbers

Nicole Kozlova narrowly missed out on EURO qualification with Ukraine

The team’s next challenge: reaching the next FIFA Women’s World Cup

“We may not be the most technically gifted team, but we’re fighters.”

“For sure I’m disappointed, but I’m the kind of person player who knows you can’t change anything once it’s happened. We have World Cup qualifiers happening this fall, so the focus is on restarting, improving and fixing our mistakes.

“Obviously there were mistakes on our part that we need to put right, and we need to work on how we can take our game to the next level, how we can compete. You have to move on but it’s hard for sure. Personally, it was also upsetting, as it feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you’re not sure when the next one will come. Still, you have to put it behind you and just keep moving on and see what you can do next.”

The words are those of Nicole Kozlova, who was reflecting on Ukraine’s agonising failure to reach the UEFA Women’s EURO in an interview with FIFA.com. In their play-off last month, the eastern Europeans lost 4-1 on aggregate to Northern Ireland, ending their hopes of a second EURO appearance after their 2009 debut.

But, as the old adage goes, when one door shuts, another one opens. And just last Friday, the European qualifying draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023™ unfolded, placing Ukraine in Group B alongside Spain, Scotland, Hungary and the Faroe Islands.

“At first glance you think: wow, that’s a tough group,” Kozlova said. “For example, I’ve never played against Spain or Hungary, although we have faced Scotland a few times, so it’s a mix of new and challenging teams.

“But in football, anyone can win on their day. You see it more and more and in the men’s game as well. The gap has narrowed, which proves that anybody can beat anybody.

“I think if we have the right mentality, set up well and everyone does all they can, then we have a chance. You can never say we don’t have a chance. We have to give everything and make the best out of it so that hopefully we’ll get another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

In 31st place on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking, Ukraine may not be the favourites to win the group, but the 21-year-old is banking on the collective strength of a team renowned for its passion and fighting spirit under coach Nataliia Zinchenko.

“Anytime there’s a game on TV, we watch it together and learn more about the game,” said Kozlova. “We all read books about this and that coach, their tactics and so on. I just love seeing that passion. We always put up a fight and, while we may not be the most technically gifted side, we really battle. That’s who we are and you kind of have to embrace that fact. But as long as we have that attitude, we’ll get the results.”