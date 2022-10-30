“Don’t get me angry” Singer Skales furiously calls out wife for mourning his late mother, sternly warns her

Nigerian singer, Skales has called out his estranged wife over her mourning post to his late mother.

Kemi Filani news reported that the singer’s wife had paid tribute to his late mother, who died over the week.

This had angered the singer as he took to social media to call her out. Skales demanded she took the post down.

He told her to show the same care in real life and stop doing this for the gram.

A furious Skales, warned her to avoid getting him angry.

“Take this post down @her_sanity11….show the same care in real life… Stop doing this for the gram…don’t get me angry”.

Skales’ wife mourns his mother

Singer, Skales’ wife had broken silence on the death of her mother in law.

Taking to Instagram, Skales’ wife broke her silence on her mother-in-law’s death.

Sharing a video of her and her mother-in-law, she recounted several of their sweet moments, which she will miss.

Mourning her, she stated that it took her a while to recover from her death.

Affirming her love for her, and admitting to missing her, she bade her goodnight.

“Took me a while to recover from this mama, you will forever be missed. I’ll miss playing with your cheeks, I will miss you telling me my dress is too short, who will call me “my pikin”?

I love you but God loves you more mama. I’ll miss all the times we spent, I’ll always miss taking care of you, and now I will definitely gisting with you, but it is well….

Goodnight queen”.

Skales loses mother

John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales was in deep sorrow after he lost his mother to the cold hands of death.

Skales made this known on his IG handle. Grieving over the demise of his mum the singer who addressed his mom as his ‘Angel’ noted that he will miss her forever and it hurts.

‘MY ANGEL I will miss you forever… It hurts’ – Skales wrote as he released photos of her.

Sourced From Nigerian Music