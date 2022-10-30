Week in Photos: Governor Mwangaza Woes, Singer Regina Forced to Exhume Child

In this week’s edition of Week in Photos, TUKO.co.ke looks at some of the news stories that dominated news headlines

Top on the list is President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene whose visits to counties have been raising questions online

Gladys Chania also dominated headlines for the third week in a row after mourning her husband in an emotional tribute

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza hugely dominated the news headlines in the week that was owing to her ongoing row with the ward reps and drama involving her husband’s role in her government.

Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza trended for the better part of the just-ending week. Photo: Kawira Mwangaza.

Besides Mwangaza’s woes, the story of Kikuyu singer Regina who was forced to exhume her daughter’s remains 12 years after burial, also ignited a myriad of reactions.

The Kiambu murder scandal also trended for a better part of the week after the victim, George Mwangi, was buried in the same home he was allegedly killed by Gladys Chania.

TUKO.co.ke looks at the week’s happenings in photos:

1. Charlene Ruto’s county trips raise eyebrows

Charlene Ruto has been visiting counties this past week, and questions have been cropping up. Photos: Charlene Ruto.

Charlene Ruto visited Kirinyaga county for discussions with the deputy governor and posted the images online. She also visited Embu, Kitui and Isiolo counties over the week.

2. Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her husband have been trending for a better part of the week as her tenure takes a dramatic turn. Photo: Kawira Mwangaza.

Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza accused Members of the County Assembly of sponsoring the initiation of an impeachment motion against her. Her husband also lamented about being sidelined in the running of the county government.

3. Singer Regina forced to exhume child’s remains

Singer Regina was forced to exhume her daughter’s child after marital issues. Photo: Singer Regina Anga Niwe.

Renowned Kikuyu singer Regina poured out her heart on social media after she was forced to exhume the remains of her child, whom she buried 12 years ago.

4. Gladys Chania mourns slain husband

Politician Gladys Chania mourned her husband, whose murder she is the prime suspect. Photo: Gladys Chania.

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania emotionally mourned her husband, George Mwangi, in a heartwarming tribute during his burial at their palatial Mang’u home.

5. Larry Madowo Reports Waist-Deep During Floods in Nigeria

Larry Madowo amazed netizens while reporting from waist-deep waters in Nigeria. Photo: Larry Madowo.

Celebrated journalist Larry Madowo was sighted wading in waist-deep waters as he conducted interviews with people affected by floods in Nigeria.

6. Nyandarua CEC wins KSh 38 million jackpot

Nyandarua CEC nominee John Ndung’u Muiru won the KSh 38.7m SportPesa Jackpot on his vetting day. Photo: SportPesa.

Nyandarua County Executive Committee member (CEC) nominee in charge of Lands, Physical Planning, and Urbanization John Ndung’u Muiru was unveiled as this year’s SportPesa Mid Week Jackpot winner.

The giant game betting company presented John Ndung’u Muiru with his cheque after he failed to show up on Friday due to the vetting.

“Yes, I can confirm that he is a CEC nominee in Nyandarua county. In fact, that is the reason why he didn’t make it to the Sportpesa offices on Friday because he was attending the interview for the position,” said Sportpesa’s communication manager.

