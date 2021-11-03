Don Jazzy donates N1.5m for 100 young Nigerians to study coding

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has donated a sum N1.5 million to the founder to Code Hub Africa for the education of 100 young Nigerians interested in learning how to code.

His donation comes after the Code Hub Africa founder, Chizom Echehieuka made an appeal for support to sponsor 100 youths for the programme with the cost for each person set at N15K.

Upon sighting the post, The Mavin boss sent N1.5 million to the tech founder to commence work and charged him to select serious minded individuals.

Mr Chizom, took to social media to thank Don Jazzy for his donation and promised to listen to the advice.

Read the tweets below

[embedded content]