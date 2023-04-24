Davido replies a die-hard fan who wanted to leave the hospital for his concert (Video)

Award-winning music star, Davido who is gearing up for his concert today, has replied to a die-hard fan who wanted to leave the hospital to attend his concert.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the fan identified as Samuel Otigba, revealed that he had begged the nurse to allow him to attend Davido’s Timeless concert after his surgery yesterday.

However, his request was turned down but they granted his second request, which was to have Davido’s song played on his hospital bed.

“I’ve begged this woman to let me go for Davido’s Timeless concert today after my surgery yesterday. Of course, you know the answer. I requested for this song while anesthesia was still kicking my ass after the successful surgery. I love this song”.

Luckily for him, his tweet got noticed by Davido and the singer begged him to get rest.

Praying for him to get well soon, he reminded him that Timeless isn’t going anywhere.

“Get ur rest and get well soon! Remember this album is Timeless it ain’t goin NOWHERE!!”.

This isn’t the first time Davido’s fans have gone extra mile for him.

Davido’s fans stir reactions as they protest in Lagos over his absence on social media

Kemi Filani reported that during his time away from social media, his fans had staged a protest in his honor.

Davido had promised to return to social media in March, where he would drop his new album. However, the singer return to social media at the said time which left his fans worried.

To show their love for him, some of his fans took to the streets of Lagos, holding placards urging the singer to return to social media.

Davido’s fans go all out to print t-shirts and caps

Also, Davido’s 30BG gang had gone to great lengths to express their affection for their favorite artist by printing the name of his latest album, ‘Timeless’, on T-shirts and face caps.

This act of devotion had been widely shared on social media, demonstrating the passionate fanbase of Davido in Nigeria.

Davido is one of the most beloved musicians in the country, and the video of his fans designing custom merchandise further solidifies his status.

In preparation for his upcoming concert, some supporters had taken it upon themselves to produce personalized clothing items to display their support for the artist.

Sourced From Nigerian Music