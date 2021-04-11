Davido meets gifts Yinka Ayefele N1m, meets with Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun

Davido has gifted Yinka Ayefele, Nigerian music producer and gospel singer, the sum of one million naira. The ‘OBO’ crooner was spot…

Davido has gifted Yinka Ayefele, Nigerian music producer and

gospel singer, the sum of one million naira.

The ‘OBO’ crooner was spotted together with Ayefele on stage

at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Friday.

In several video clips from the event, the ‘Risky’ singer is

seen dancing as the owner of Fresh 105.9 FM, a popular radio station in Ibadan,

Oyo state, performed some of his hit songs.

Davido thereafter handed Ayefele a huge stash of N1000 notes

with smiles etched on the visibly excited gospel musician.

Watch the moment @davido gave @yinkaayefele N1M cash on stage today in Abeokuta pic.twitter.com/RcbBlHnOb6 — GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) April 9, 2021

The development comes at about the same time when the

‘Assurance’ crooner paid a visit to Dapo Abiodun, the state governor, in

Abeokuta.

Abiodun took to his Twitter page to share photos of the pair

at his office during the visit.

He, however, did not disclose the purpose of Davido’s visit

or what they discussed during the meeting.

“This evening, I received @davido; a superstar songwriter,

singer and producer, in my office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. #BuildingOurFutureTogether

#ISEYA #OgunState,” he wrote.

The music star had recently also met with Timipre Sylva,

minister of state for petroleum resources.

