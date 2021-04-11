Davido meets gifts Yinka Ayefele N1m, meets with Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun
Davido has gifted Yinka Ayefele, Nigerian music producer and
gospel singer, the sum of one million naira.
The ‘OBO’ crooner was spotted together with Ayefele on stage
at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Friday.
In several video clips from the event, the ‘Risky’ singer is
seen dancing as the owner of Fresh 105.9 FM, a popular radio station in Ibadan,
Oyo state, performed some of his hit songs.
Davido thereafter handed Ayefele a huge stash of N1000 notes
with smiles etched on the visibly excited gospel musician.
Watch the moment @davido gave @yinkaayefele N1M cash on stage today in Abeokuta pic.twitter.com/RcbBlHnOb6
— GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) April 9, 2021
The development comes at about the same time when the
‘Assurance’ crooner paid a visit to Dapo Abiodun, the state governor, in
Abeokuta.
Abiodun took to his Twitter page to share photos of the pair
at his office during the visit.
He, however, did not disclose the purpose of Davido’s visit
or what they discussed during the meeting.
“This evening, I received @davido; a superstar songwriter,
singer and producer, in my office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. #BuildingOurFutureTogether
#ISEYA #OgunState,” he wrote.
This evening, I received @davido; a superstar songwriter, singer and producer, in my office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.#BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA #OgunState pic.twitter.com/Mvb7f6wBsg
— Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 9, 2021
The music star had recently also met with Timipre Sylva,
minister of state for petroleum resources.