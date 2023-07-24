Davido bows to pressure, deletes controversial music video

Davido, popular Nigerian musician, has deleted a controversial music video of his signee, Logos Olori, after receiving a lot of backlash from Muslims in the country.

The 45-second video which was posted on Saturday, featured some men wearing white jalabia and caps, and dancing in front of a mosque.

Olori also sat on a speaker mounted on the roof of the building. This and the fact that the singer mentioned the word— Alhamdulillah (praise be to God)— did not go down well with some of their fans, especially Muslims, who expressed outrage.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Allow me to re-introduce Logos Olori with his new single, ’Jaye Lo.’ Let us run it up one time! Let’s take over the world. DMW.”

Davido came under fire from many Muslims on social media after posting the video on his Twitter page.

They accused the singer of disrespecting Islam by mixing their religious rites and rituals with song and dance.

The singer finally caved to pressure and deleted the video two days after receiving criticism.

News continues after this Advertisement

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...