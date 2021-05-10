Dare: RCCG members, co-pastors pay tributes at special service

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Eket, Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday held a service of songs in honour of late Pastor Dare Adeboye

Dare, 42, passed on in his sleep on Tuesday in Eket, where he was a youth pastor.

One of our correspondents reported that the church edifice was filled to the brim, as members from various parishes of the RCCG within the Eket Local Government Area and other parts of the state and beyond turned out to pay their respect to the deceased.

Clerics, including the resident pastor of Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel), Eket, Pastor Afolabi; General Overseer of the Glory World Church, Eket, Pastor Samuel Effiong; the Zonal Pastor of RCCG, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Pastor Timothy Mulero, and others paid tributes to the father of three.

Youths of Province 5 described the deceased as a man of excellence.

The Resident Pastor of City of David, Vincent Okolosi, said the death of Dare left a big vacuum not just in the parish, but the entire RCCG and Christendom.

He said, “He was a strong pillar in the church and for the youths in particular. He lived a life of sacrifice and generosity. He used his personal resources for the work of God.”

The Music Director of City of David Parish, Mr Iheonye Uchechukwu, said he worked closely with the deceased, who impacted him positively.

Siblings, RCCG youths, leaders shave hair, beard

Meanwhile, some youths and pastors at the RCCG have started shaving their hair and beard to honour Pastor Dare.

The family first son, Adeolu, and his sibling, Leke, both pastors, took to social media to show pictures of their shaved hair and beard.

Leke, who made a video, said the action was to honour the deceased and show that the tragedy would not make anyone backslide.

He said, “As it is our tradition, anytime we lose a hero, fallen hero or soldier, as youths, we normally shave off our hair as a sign of honour to him and clean out everything.

“Many people come and say they are standing with you, but you really truly know who is standing with you when they have to do something that personally affects them.

“Bible says, ‘To live is Christ and to die is gain.’ It’s very simple. PD is already gone. What are you going to do, how are you living right now? And when you do pass on, what’s gonna happen with you? Heads shaved, clean hearts and clean minds.”

He tagged the challenge #forPDee #NotTodaySatan.

Leke subsequently posted pictures of some youths and leaders of the church who had equally shaved their hair and beard.

While some women joined the challenge by not doing make up or using attachments, others also shaved their hair.

The RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, could not be reached for comment on the shaving of hair and beard.

In a related development, a pan-Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, has condoled the RCCG family over the death of Dare.

The Northern organisation noted that the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son came to it as a shock, urging the General Overseer of the RCCG to take it in good faith as a man of God.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘ACF condoles with RCCG, Adeboye,’ signed by the Forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe in Kaduna on Sunday.

The statement read, “The death may be painful and we join others to remind Pastor Adeboye, his family and the young family of Pastor Dare that as recorded in Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 verses 4, this is a time to weep and mourn and that the ACF is weeping and mourning with them and the whole RCCG. May the Almighty God receive his soul in Jesus name.”

