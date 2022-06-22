CVR: INEC deploys 50 machines, 150 workers at youth concert





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it deployed no fewer than 150 staff and 50 Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) machines at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, venue for the Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert to register youths who have been trooping in to get their PVCs ahead of the 2023 election The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the FCT, Yahaya Bello, said this on Tuesday. INEC, the European Union (EU), and other partners are organizing the free music concert to encourage youths to get their PVCs to enable them to vote in the election.

Artistes such as 2Baba, Phyno, Falz, Teni and Macaroni are billed to perform at the weekend. According to Bello, the commission is prepared to ensure all eligible voters who make it to the Mega Music concert are registered. While commending the EU for its commitment to sensitising and educating the youths to the need to fully participate in the electoral process, he said “This exercise is at the instance of the European Union.

“They are partnering with INEC having seen the improvement in the work of the commission under the chairmanship of Professor Mahmood Yakubu. “The exercise is geared towards sensitising and mobilising Nigerians to participate in voter registration and ultimately in casting their votes.”





TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music