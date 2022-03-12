Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega gives Davido bundles of Pounds as he performs at a nightclub

Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian Pastor who is the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, a Pentecostal Church based in London, England has been spotted in a video giving Davido bundles of Pounds.

This occurred as the Nigerian singer performed at a nightclub in UK, days after holding a show at O2 Arena in London.

Tobi is the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), a UK based Pentecostal church, and also cousin of Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega.

