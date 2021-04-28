China is Gabon’s most profitable trading partner from 2009 to 2020

China is Gabon’s biggest trading partner, according to data published by the International Trade Center, a body that compiles trade statistics around the world.

Based on mirror data (provided by partners) on foreign trade, Gabon has achieved a cumulative trade surplus of $16.3 billion between 2009 and 2020. This represents almost 30% of the country’s trade surplus over the period.

China has increased its purchases of products from Gabon at an estimated annual rate of 44%, thus becoming the buyer of 63% of the products sold by this country on the world market in 2019.

74.8% of the products sold during this reference year consist of hydrocarbons. This is followed by wood and other products.

Also on the list is the United States, Gabon’s second most profitable partner , with a surplus of around US$11 billion between 2009 and 2020.

Also in the top 10 are countries such as Japan, Australia, India, Spain, South Korea, Malaysia, Italy and a surprising third place for Trinidad and Tobago, with a trade surplus of $9 billion over the period. France, the country’s former colonial ruler, does not appear in this listing.

Sourced from Africanews