Chad’s President Idriss Déby killed in clashes with rebels

The government and parliament have been dissolved with a military council now set to govern for the next 18 months.

The 68-year-old Deby is a former army officer who came to power in 1990 after he overthrew autocratic leader Hissene Habre.

He has played a key role in the fight against Islamist militants in West and Central Africa during his presidency.

Chad under Deby is also one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Sourced from Africa Feeds