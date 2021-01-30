‘Carry Thyself With Dignity’ – Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo Tells Women

Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo has spoken out against the latest social media trend known as the ‘Silhouette Challenge.’

The singer took to her Instagram page where she urged women to participate in the viral trend.

Chinwo advised ladies to carry themselves with dignity and know their worth.

The singer wrote;

”Dear women, you don’t have to follow every trend. Carry thyself with dignity, know your worth.. this is why you are different. “

“Let your light so shine before men so that they may see your good works (Lifestyle, character) and glorify your father in heaven.. #ISTANDAGAINSTSILHOUTTECHALLENGE.”

“Stop imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around you, but be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit through a total reformation of how you think. This will empower you to discern God’s will as you live a beautiful life, satisfying and perfect in his eyes.

Romans 12:2.”

See her full post below: