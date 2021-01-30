Singer Davido Tattoos His Kids On His Body

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, thought about a special way to honor his three children and he went for it.

The dotting dad etched the faces of his three children, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi on his arm and stomach.

Taking to social media on Friday, the singer showed off the new tattoos.

The ‘Jowo’ crooner is blessed with three children from different women.

Davido welcomed his first daughter with Sophia Momodu in 2015 while his second daughter was born in 2017 to his second baby mama, Amanda.

The award-winning singer also had his first son, Ifeanyi with fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland in 2019.

Read Also: Davido’s Logistic Manager, Isreal Explains Why Zlatan Ibile Blocked DJ Cuppy

Watch the video of the singer flaunting his tattoos below: