Burna Boy, Wizkid Reunite On New Collab ‘B. D’Or’

After previously collaborating on “Jahs Love Is True” and “Ginger,” Nigerian sensations Burna Boy and Wizkid have joined forces once again on the new track “B. d’Or.”

The title of the track references one of the most prestigious awards given annually to the best soccer player of the year by the French magazine France Football based on the votes of journalists, coaches and captains.

In an interaction with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, Burna Boy confirmed the reference, explaining, “Only the best have the golden ball.”

Released on Wednesday, December 15, the hot new number is produced by P2J, the British-Nigerian Afropop and hip-hop producer.

With Burna Boy about to be the first Nigerian artist to headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden next April and Wizkid joining Tems on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform their joint single “Essence”, both Grammy Awards winners are set to take the Nigerian flag higher through afrobeat.

(Photo: Yusuf Sanni)

[embedded content]

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News